Thu 04th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

China Administers 31.2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Nationwide - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Targeted groups among the Chinese population have been inoculated with 31.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"As of 24:00 [16:00 GMT] on Feb 3, the nation has reported 31.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines been administered to the targeted groups," Mi Feng, a spokesman of China's National Health Commission, said during a press conference.

Front-line health workers, people working with travelers arriving from overseas and workers handling imported frozen food are among the targeted groups in China who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

China has only been giving COVID-19 vaccine shots to people between 18 and 59, as Chinese vaccines were not tested among others outside this age group.

The 31.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine could only cover about 2.2 percent of the 1.4 billion population in China.

