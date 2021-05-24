China Administers Over 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) China has administered over 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses so far, the national health commission said on Monday.

Last week, the Asian country, which has over 1.4 billion citizens, reported administering over 449.5 million doses.

"As of May 23, 31 Chinese regions reported having used 510, 858,000 [shots of] vaccines against COVID-19," the commission said in a statement, without specifying how many people were injected with one or two jabs or what are the statistics for each approved vaccine.

Accordion to China's leading pulmonologist, Zhong Nanshan, the country will have 40 percent of its population vaccinated by June. Meanwhile, the head of China's vaccine makers association says Beijing hopes to vaccinate up to 70 percent of citizens by the end of 2021.

The country has approved four coronavirus vaccines ” those developed by companies Sinovac, Sinopharm and its subsidiary, China National Biotech Group, as well as CanSino Biologics.