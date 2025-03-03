China Advances Manned Lunar Program For 2030 Moon Landing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) China is making steady progress in its manned lunar exploration program, with all research and construction work advancing as planned to achieve the goal of sending Chinese astronauts to the lunar surface by 2030, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
The agency said in a news release on Monday that key components of the ambitious project, including the Long March 10 heavy-lift carrier rocket, Mengzhou manned spacecraft, Lanyue lunar lander, Wangyu lunar suit and Tansuo crew rover, are currently in the preliminary prototype development phase, and the design work is proceeding on schedule.
Meanwhile, construction of new testing and launch facilities is underway at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province. The overall design plans for ground systems like tracking, telemetry, command and landing site infrastructure have been finalized, and construction work is set to begin imminently, according to the release.
Once realized, China's manned lunar program will make the country the second nation to land astronauts on the moon, significantly boosting its global space standing.
The United States successfully made six Apollo crewed missions in the 1960s and 1970s, bringing 12 Americans to the silver celestial body.
The country's roadmap for its first manned lunar expedition involves two Long March 10 launches from the Wenchang spaceport to transport a Lanyue lunar lander and a Mengzhou manned spacecraft to lunar orbit.
After reaching their preset orbital positions, the Lanyue lander and the Mengzhou vessel will rendezvous and dock. Two crew members will enter the lander, which will then undock and descend toward the lunar surface for an engine-assisted soft landing.
On the moon, the astronauts will drive a Tansuo rover to carry out scientific tasks and collect samples. Upon completion of their assignments, they will return to the Lanyue module, which will fly them back to their spaceship waiting in lunar orbit.
In the final stage, the astronauts will carry the samples into the Mengzhou spacecraft, which will then undock and carry the crew back to Earth.
To prepare for the challenging adventure, China has selected its fourth group of astronauts, who are currently training for lunar landing and surface operations.
