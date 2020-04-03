UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:05 PM

China Advises Foreign Diplomats Against Visiting Beijing to Curb Import of COVID-19 Cases

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended foreign diplomats to refrain from visiting Beijing for the sake of averting the spread of COVID-19 in the country through imported cases

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday recommended foreign diplomats to refrain from visiting Beijing for the sake of averting the spread of COVID-19 in the country through imported cases.

Once the epicenter of the coronavirus infection itself, China appears to now have overcome the outbreak's peak, as domestic transmission has been curbed and the majority of new cases have been confirmed to be imported.

"China is under great pressure at the moment due to imported cases of infection. The epidemic is spreading around the world, and for the sake of ensuring public health security, experts recommend refraining from non-essential trips to avoid cross-contamination," spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a briefing.

She said that among the imported cases were foreign diplomats stationed in China, and 66 percent of 84 foreign diplomats who had returned to China since March 23 had had close contact with the infected individuals.

"We recommend foreign diplomats to refrain from returning to China," Hua said.

China has banned foreign arrivals, business arrivals through the APEC corridor, and visa-free transit permits for 24, 72 and 144 hours, as well as the halt of visas-free arrivals in Hainan and Shanghai. Diplomats, state officials and C-type visa holders were exempt from the ban.

