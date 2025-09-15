China advocates cooperative, sustainable security: Lin Jian

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) China advocates the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, Chinese

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lin Jian said on Monday.

Addressing a regular press conference, he said, “We stand ready to work with all parties to jointly implement the Global Security Initiative, strengthen international security cooperation, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, safeguard the international order based on international law, and build a world of lasting peace and universal security.”