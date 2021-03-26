UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Affirms Strong Serbia Ties On Defence Tour Of East Europe

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

China affirms strong Serbia ties on defence tour of east Europe

China's defence minister visited Serbia on Friday to boost military cooperation as part of his tour of Beijing's eastern European allies amid a widening rift with Western powers

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :China's defence minister visited Serbia on Friday to boost military cooperation as part of his tour of Beijing's eastern European allies amid a widening rift with Western powers.

After Hungary, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other officials in Belgrade and watched military exercises.

"We are convinced that this visit is a further confirmation of the 'steel' friendship and strategic partnership between Serbia and China, as well as a sign of its deepening in all areas," President Vucic said in a statement, adding both countries were ready to deepen military engagement in economic, educational and medical areas.

Wei was in Belgrade -- a loyal ally in Europe -- as Beijing is fighting back against sanctions from the European Union and Britain over its alleged abuse of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

Beijing, which insists Xinjiang is an "internal affair", has gone into attack mode, imposing sanctions on individuals from the EU and Britain who have taken up the Uyghur cause.

Serbia is an aspiring EU member but still keeps close ties with China. Over the past year it has lavished praise on the country for its help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Balkan state was the first in Europe to rollout China's Sinopharm jab, which it secured in large quantities to kick off an impressive vaccination effort.

Serbia was also the first in Europe to order Chinese-made drones last year.

After Belgrade, Wei was to visit Greece and North Macedonia, two other members of the 17+1 grouping of eastern and central European countries China has courted with investment projects.

Related Topics

Attack Defence Minister Minority Europe China European Union Visit Beijing Belgrade Serbia Macedonia Hungary Greece Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh High Court Bar Association election to be he ..

2 minutes ago

Half of US States to Open Up Vaccine Eligibility t ..

2 minutes ago

'Malicious' Communication Prompted Evacuation of C ..

2 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in east Ukraine shelling

2 minutes ago

Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt's Suez ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court chairs Provincia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.