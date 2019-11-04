- Home
China-Afghanistan Inter-departmental And Regional Security Cooperation Mechanism Meeting Held In Beijing
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 04:56 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The third meeting of the inter-departmental and regional security cooperation mechanism between China and Afghanistan was held in Beijing, according to a statement issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Guo Guoping, Foreign Affairs Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs co-chaired the meeting with the First Deputy Adviser of the Afghan National Security Council and exchanged views.
Representatives from relevant departments of the two countries participated.