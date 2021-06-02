China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Discuss Afghan Peace Process - Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan and Pakistan will discuss the peace process in Afghanistan during a meeting on Thursday, Wang Wenbin, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Wednesday.

"The minister will discuss the reconciliation process in Afghanistan, the trilateral practical cooperation as well as fighting terrorism. The trilateral dialogue mechanism is an important platform for strengthening mutual trust between the three countries," the spokesman said during his briefing.

According to him, the withdrawal of the US and NATO coalition troops made further development of the situation in Afghanistan uncertain.

Wang also expressed China's confidence in positive results of the upcoming meeting.

The trilateral dialogue mechanism of the foreign ministers of China, Afghanistan, Pakistan was created in 2017 at the initiative of the Chinese side. On May 18, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered Afghanistan to hold intra-Afghan talks in China.�