Open Menu

China-Africa Relations Continue To Yield Fruitful Results In 2024: Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 06:00 PM

China-Africa relations continue to yield fruitful results in 2024: spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) China-Africa relations continued to yield fruitful results in a volatile and intertwined international situation in 2024, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

Mao told a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the highlights of China-Africa cooperation in 2024 and the prospects for China-Africa relations in 2025.

She said nearly 6,000 Chinese and foreign guests, including leaders of 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China, chairperson of the African Union Commission, and UN Secretary-General, attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September.

Bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China were elevated to the level of strategic relations, and the overall characterization of China-Africa relations was elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Mao noted.

The FOCAC Beijing Summit affirmed that the two sides should jointly advance modernization characterized by six features and announced 10 partnership actions for China and Africa to advance modernization.

Mao added that a good number of signature programs and small and beautiful projects have been delivered in Africa.

"We have witnessed the great unity in the Global South and the collective rise of the Global South with China and Africa as key members," Mao said, adding that the FOCAC Beijing Summit adopted a declaration that expressed opposition to hegemonism, camp confrontation and "decoupling."

"Looking ahead to 2025, China will actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and the important consensus reached by Chinese and African leaders," Mao said, noting that China will work with African countries to synergize policies and development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across the board and strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to work with African countries to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning respective interests and major concerns, enrich the connotation of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, jointly safeguard the common interests of the Global South and international fairness and justice, and promote world peace and development, Mao said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations China Mao Beijing September All Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

MoHAP wins Digital Health Merit Award

35 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Highe ..

Sharjah Executive Council establishes, forms Higher Committee for Economic Integ ..

50 minutes ago
 Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entr ..

Ma'an, Hub71 collaborate to boost social tech entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai ..

Dubai Customs Enhances Global Standing with Dubai Logistics Academy's CPD Accred ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sul ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sultan Al Dhaheri as Director of ..

3 hours ago
 "The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to G ..

"The Man of Steel" Jitendra Mehra: From Kasur to Global Fame

3 hours ago
realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with In ..

Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warr ..

3 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic ..

1 Billion Followers Summit names IMI as strategic partner

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran K ..

Bushra Bibi arrives at Adiala jail to meet Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important ..

Turkish envoy meets Punjab CM, discusses important matters

3 hours ago
 ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for Peo ..

ZHO achieves remarkable milestones in 2024 for People of Determination

3 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s ..

Burjeel Holdings acquires 100% stake in Makkah’s Specialist Physiotherapy Cent ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World