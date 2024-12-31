China-Africa relations continue to yield fruitful results in 2024: spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) China-Africa relations continued to yield fruitful results in a volatile and intertwined international situation in 2024, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

Mao told a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the highlights of China-Africa cooperation in 2024 and the prospects for China-Africa relations in 2025.

She said nearly 6,000 Chinese and foreign guests, including leaders of 53 African countries having diplomatic relations with China, chairperson of the African Union Commission, and UN Secretary-General, attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September.

Bilateral relations between China and all African countries having diplomatic ties with China were elevated to the level of strategic relations, and the overall characterization of China-Africa relations was elevated to an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, Mao noted.

The FOCAC Beijing Summit affirmed that the two sides should jointly advance modernization characterized by six features and announced 10 partnership actions for China and Africa to advance modernization.

Mao added that a good number of signature programs and small and beautiful projects have been delivered in Africa.

"We have witnessed the great unity in the Global South and the collective rise of the Global South with China and Africa as key members," Mao said, adding that the FOCAC Beijing Summit adopted a declaration that expressed opposition to hegemonism, camp confrontation and "decoupling."

"Looking ahead to 2025, China will actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and the important consensus reached by Chinese and African leaders," Mao said, noting that China will work with African countries to synergize policies and development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation across the board and strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to work with African countries to continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning respective interests and major concerns, enrich the connotation of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, jointly safeguard the common interests of the Global South and international fairness and justice, and promote world peace and development, Mao said.