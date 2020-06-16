China-Africa Summit Against Coronavirus to Be Held June 17 in Video Format

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The China-Africa extraordinary summit on combating the COVID-19 outbreak will take place on June 17 in the format of a video conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold an extraordinary summit of solidarity between China and Africa in the fight against the epidemic on June 17," the diplomat said in a statement.

Hua said China, South Africa, which currently chairs the African Union, and Senegal, spoke with the initiative to hold the summit.

The spokeswoman said the summit would be held in the format of a video conference.