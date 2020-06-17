China-Africa Video Summit to Tackle Coronavirus Crisis on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) China and Africa will hold an emergency video summit on Wednesday at the initiative of China, South Africa and Senegal to discuss joint response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against COVID-19 will be chaired by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a keynote speech from Beijing.

The video conference will be attended by heads of state and government of the African Union's member countries as well as chairpersons of major sub-regional African organizations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have been invited as special guests.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Beijing that attached special importance to cooperation with Africa and expected the virtual meeting to give it a new impetus.