China After Kakhovka Dam Destruction Calls For Maximum Restraint -UN Envoy

June 07, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Beijing after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is urging to exercise maximum restraint in both words and actions which can prompt further escalation, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Tuesday.

"China reiterates that in the event of a nuclear disaster, no one can stay immune, we call for maximum restraint, avoiding words and deeds that could escalate confrontation and lead to miscalculation and maintaining the safety and security of ZNPP," Zhang Jun said during the UN Security Council.

