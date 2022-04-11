China Against Mutual Accusations Until Kramatorsk Investigation Completed - Ministry

Beijing urges the sides to the Ukrainian conflict to avoid accusations and show restraint until the investigation on the strike on Kramatorsk is completed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Beijing urges the sides to the Ukrainian conflict to avoid accusations and show restraint until the investigation on the strike on Kramatorsk is completed, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

"Any accusations must be based on facts, all parties must avoid groundless accusations and show restraint," the diplomat said, adding that the truth about what happened at the Kramatorsk railway station "should be clarified."

On April 8, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) headquarters said that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed and 87 others were injured. The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops.