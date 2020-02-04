UrduPoint.com
China Against Panic, Global Overreaction To Coronavirus - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:30 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) China understands the rational and necessary measures that some countries are taking to control the spread of the new type of coronavirus, but opposes overreaction and panic, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"After a visit to China, the head of the WHO praised the emergency measures being taken in China. The organization also clearly stated that it does not approve of unnecessary international restrictions on travel and trade with China.

We understand the reasonable and necessary measures that some countries have taken to control [the disease spread], but we are opposed to an overly acute reaction and actions that cause panic," Wang said as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China will continue to share information with countries around the world, adhere to the principles of openness and transparency, strengthen cooperation and jointly ensure global and regional security in the sphere of public health," he said.

