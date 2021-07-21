China Against US Leaving 'Chaos' in Afghanistan After Pullout of Forces - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States must ensure a gradual normalization of the situation in Afghanistan, and China is opposed to Washington taking advantage of the withdrawal of its troops to destabilize the region, the Chinese ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui, said on Wednesday.

"As the instigator, the American leadership, the United States must rethink the situation in Afghanistan and responsibly ensure its gradual settlement. They have no right to shift the burden of responsibility onto other countries and leave without thinking about the consequences," the ambassador said during a press conference, adding that a hasty pullout of forces indicates that the US mission in Afghanistan failed.

All countries need to help the Afghan sides to continue the dialogue, Zhang added.

"We are opposed to the United States leaving behind chaos in Afghanistan or taking advantage of the withdrawal of troops to destabilize the regional situation," the diplomat said.