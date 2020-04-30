China agree with Korea to allow fast-track entry for business travel, willing to discuss with other countries: Spokesperson

A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday that China and South Korea have agreed to allow a fast-track entry for business people between two countries which the Chinese government is also willing to discuss similar arrangements with some other countries

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Thursday that China and South Korea have agreed to allow a fast-track entry for business people between two countries which the Chinese government is also willing to discuss similar arrangements with some other countries.

The purpose of fast-track entry is mainly to facilitate trade-related personnel and ensure the smooth operation of industrial and supply chains, Geng Shuang said at a regular press conference held here.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, China and South Korea have been jointly in battle against the epidemic, continuously cooperating on the delivery of epidemic prevention materials and maintaining a record of transmitting zero COVID-19 cases to each other, he said.

Geng Shuang introduced that the first batch of 10 provinces and cities in China will allow for fast-track entry and the relevant Korean personnel can enter the city after going through the health screening and quarantine measures.

Responding to a question regarding similar arrangements with other countries, the spokesperson said that he has introduced the latest progress and relevant situation of the 'fast track' between China and South Korea.

"We are also willing to discuss with other countries to establish a similar 'fast track'," he added.