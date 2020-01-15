China Agrees to Buy $200Bln in US Goods - Trade Deal Text

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) China will purchase at least $200 billion worth of US goods over the next two years under a newly agreed trade deal, according to the text of the document signed by the two countries on Wednesday.

"During the two-year period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, China shall ensure that purchases and imports into China from the United States of the manufactured goods, agricultural goods, energy products, and services identified in Annex 6.1 exceed the corresponding 2017 baseline amount by no less than $200 billion," the agreement states.