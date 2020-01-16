UrduPoint.com
China Agrees To Buy $200Bln In US Goods - Trade Deal Text

China Agrees to Buy $200Bln in US Goods - Trade Deal Text

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) China will purchase at least $200 billion worth of US goods over the next two years under a newly agreed trade deal, according to the text of the document signed by the two countries at the White House on Wednesday.

"During the two-year period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2021, China shall ensure that purchases and imports into China from the United States of the manufactured goods, agricultural goods, energy products, and services identified in Annex 6.1 exceed the corresponding 2017 baseline amount by no less than $200 billion," the agreement states.

The agreement said China will ensure that it buys $32.9 billion worth of US manufactured goods this year and $44.8 billion in 2021; $12.

5 billion in US agricultural goods this year and $19.5 billion in 2021; $18.5 billion in US energy products this year and $33.9 billion in 2021; and $12.8 billion in US services this year and $25.1 billion in 2021.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed the Phase One trade agreement, which covers issues such as intellectual property, tariff reductions and purchasing commitments.

The US-China trade war began last January, when the Trump administration announced duties on Chinese-made solar panels and washing machines. The Trump administration has since placed tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products, while China has imposed duties on $185 billion worth of US goods.

