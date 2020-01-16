China Agrees With Putin on 5 Nuclear Powers' Special Responsibility for Global Peace

China agrees with the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the five UN founding countries have special responsibility for ensuring global peace and security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) China agrees with the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the five UN founding countries have special responsibility for ensuring global peace and security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Thursday.

Putin, speaking to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, said that the UN founding states should ensure security on the planet and prevent global conflicts, as they bear a special responsibility for the preservation and sustainable development of mankind.

"China agrees with president Putin's statement.

The UN Security Council remains the foundation of the international collective security mechanism. The five permanent members of the UN Security Council have special responsibility for maintaining global peace and security," Geng said.

Amid an unstable situation on the international arena, uncertainty is growing noticeably, and acute regional issues constantly arise, so the international community needs to maintain multilateralism and the post-war world order, uphold the authority of the United Nations and the UN Security Council and ensure global and regional peace and stability, the spokesman added.