Open Menu

China-aid School Improvement Project Inaugurated In Cambodia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:30 PM

China-aid school improvement project inaugurated in Cambodia

Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The China-Aid Project of Improving School Environment and Educational Facilities in Cambodia (CPISEEF) was inaugurated in southeast Kampong Cham province.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin presided over the inauguration ceremony held at the Hun Sen Peam Chi Kang High School in Kang Meas district, with more than 1,000 participants.

The project had constructed school buildings, resource buildings, dorms for teachers, sanitary facilities, wells, football pitches, basketball courts, fences, roads and sewage at 26 high schools and the Hun Sen Kandal Regional Teacher Training Center, located in the capital Phnom Penh, Kandal province and Kampong Cham province, Hun Manet said.

Besides helping develop hard infrastructure, the China-aid project has also supported the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development project for education in Cambodia.

The Cambodian prime minister said these achievements are a new testament to excellent ties and close cooperation between Cambodia and China, particularly in the education sector.

"This China-aid project has significantly contributed to improving the quality of education in Cambodia, benefiting both teachers and students," he said.

Ambassador Wang was confident that the CPISEEF would importantly contribute to improving the quality of high school education in the Southeast Asian country.

"Youth represent the future. Investing in the education sector of Cambodia is investing in the future of the China-Cambodia relations," he said.

Wang added that the alignment between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy would help deepen cooperation in the education sector between the two countries.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Technology Education China Road Kampong Cham Phnom Penh Hun Cambodia Asia

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

21 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From World