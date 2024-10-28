China-aid School Improvement Project Inaugurated In Cambodia
Cambodia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The China-Aid Project of Improving School Environment and Educational Facilities in Cambodia (CPISEEF) was inaugurated in southeast Kampong Cham province.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wenbin presided over the inauguration ceremony held at the Hun Sen Peam Chi Kang High School in Kang Meas district, with more than 1,000 participants.
The project had constructed school buildings, resource buildings, dorms for teachers, sanitary facilities, wells, football pitches, basketball courts, fences, roads and sewage at 26 high schools and the Hun Sen Kandal Regional Teacher Training Center, located in the capital Phnom Penh, Kandal province and Kampong Cham province, Hun Manet said.
Besides helping develop hard infrastructure, the China-aid project has also supported the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development project for education in Cambodia.
The Cambodian prime minister said these achievements are a new testament to excellent ties and close cooperation between Cambodia and China, particularly in the education sector.
"This China-aid project has significantly contributed to improving the quality of education in Cambodia, benefiting both teachers and students," he said.
Ambassador Wang was confident that the CPISEEF would importantly contribute to improving the quality of high school education in the Southeast Asian country.
"Youth represent the future. Investing in the education sector of Cambodia is investing in the future of the China-Cambodia relations," he said.
Wang added that the alignment between China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy would help deepen cooperation in the education sector between the two countries.
