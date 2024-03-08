China-aided Center Of Disease Control, Medical Training Center To Be Launched In Myanmar
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 12:50 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) With the help of China, the Myanmar National Center of Disease Control (CDC) and Medical Training Center in Nay Pyi Taw will be completed by the last week of April and will be opened soon, health ministry official Than Naing Soe told Xinhua on Friday.
The China-aided CDC and medical training center meet international standards and include biosafety level 2 and 3 laboratories, international standard laboratories, disease prevention and control systems, and a facility that can accommodate about 200 trainees.
This center will benefit not only Myanmar but also other Southeast Asian countries in terms of disease control and prevention, such as that of re-emerging and emerging infectious diseases, Than Naing Soe said.
The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Jan. 10, 2021.
