UrduPoint.com

China Aims At Grain Output Of 700 Bln Kg By 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:03 PM

China aims at grain output of 700 bln kg by 2025

China will stabilize its annual grain output at over 650 billion kg and strive to beat a target of 700 billion kg by 2025 to ensure grain security, according to a five-year plan on farming released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :China will stabilize its annual grain output at over 650 billion kg and strive to beat a target of 700 billion kg by 2025 to ensure grain security, according to a five-year plan on farming released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The country vows to keep its grain farmland above 1.75 billion mu (about 117 million hectares) by 2025, said the plan.

Planting acreage of grains should stay above 1.4 billion mu, while that of staple grains should be over 800 million mu.

Major progress should be made in the farming industry by 2025, with the country's capability of providing key farming produces boosted and green production achieved, said the plan.

The planting acreage of rice, the most important staple grain in China, should be kept stable at 450 million mu with the yield reaching around 215 billion kg by 2025.

The output of wheat, another major staple grain, should be over 140 billion kg, while that of corn will exceed 265 billion kg.

Related Topics

China Agriculture Progress Wheat Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

2 minutes ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among y ..

Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

2 minutes ago
 ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

2 minutes ago
 10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB ..

10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.