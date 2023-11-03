Open Menu

China Aims To Build Innovation System For Humanoid Robots By 2025

Published November 03, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) -- China will strive to establish a preliminary innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, amid the country's push to develop the future industry, according to a recent guideline.

The country will boast a number of small and medium-sized enterprises that specialize in the humanoid robot market and have cutting-edge technologies, and two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to the guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

By 2027, China will see a secure and reliable industrial and supply chain system, and related products will be deeply integrated into the real economy, the guideline stated.

Specifically, the country will work on consolidating the production of basic components and promoting software innovation in terms of product development, while creating scenarios for manufacturing and other related sectors.

