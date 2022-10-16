China Aims to Have World-Class Army by 2027 - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) China will continue its military reform, so that by 2027, which will mark the centennial of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Beijing will achieve its intended goal of having a world-class armed force, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Achieving the goal of a hundred-year struggle to build an army within the scheduled time frame and accelerate the transformation of the People's Liberation Army of China is a strategic requirement for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state," Xi said on Sunday, at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He stressed that it is necessary to boost China's strategic capabilities to protect state sovereignty, security and development interests.