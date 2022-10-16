UrduPoint.com

China Aims To Have World-Class Army By 2027 - Xi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

China Aims to Have World-Class Army by 2027 - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) China will continue its military reform, so that by 2027, which will mark the centennial of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), Beijing will achieve its intended goal of having a world-class armed force, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"Achieving the goal of a hundred-year struggle to build an army within the scheduled time frame and accelerate the transformation of the People's Liberation Army of China is a strategic requirement for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist state," Xi said on Sunday, at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He stressed that it is necessary to boost China's strategic capabilities to protect state sovereignty, security and development interests.

Related Topics

Army China Beijing Congress Sunday Competition Commission Of Pakistan Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

40 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

9 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

9 hours ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.