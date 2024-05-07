Open Menu

China Airlines' Inaugural Flight Lands, In Partnership With Saudi Air Connectivity Initiative

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), along with its key partners from the air connectivity system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcomed the arrival of the inaugural flight of the Chinese national carrier, China Airlines, which landed safely on Tuesday in Riyadh, marking a historic moment that reflects the extent of the growing relations between Saudi Arabia and China.

The ceremony, organized by Riyadh Airports Company, witnessed the attendance of representatives from various participating parties to celebrate this historic occasion and the cooperation between the ACP and China Airlines as it represents a milestone in communication between the two countries, boosting economic cooperation and enhancing trade flows and new opportunities for growth.

Launching flights between the Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and the King Khalid International Airport (RUH) is set to provide more than 45,000 seats annually, meeting the growing demand from Chinese visitors, who look forward to discover the Kingdom, its ancient history and its warm hospitality.

The CEO of ACP Majid Khan, said: “We are proud of our partnership with China Airlines, and we are pleased that the leading airlines in China will start launching direct flights between Beijing and Riyadh, as this cooperation reveals our ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity with China".

“This cooperation represents a new step towards expanding our route network. As we have established important new partnerships with Chinese airlines companies, we renew our commitment to cooperate with airlines and airports from all over the world to ensure smooth access for our visitors", Khan also added.

