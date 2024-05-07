- Home
- World
- China Airlines' Inaugural Flight Lands, in partnership with Saudi Air connectivity initiative
China Airlines' Inaugural Flight Lands, In Partnership With Saudi Air Connectivity Initiative
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Saudi Air Connectivity Program (ACP), along with its key partners from the air connectivity system in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, welcomed the arrival of the inaugural flight of the Chinese national carrier, China Airlines, which landed safely on Tuesday in Riyadh, marking a historic moment that reflects the extent of the growing relations between Saudi Arabia and China.
The ceremony, organized by Riyadh Airports Company, witnessed the attendance of representatives from various participating parties to celebrate this historic occasion and the cooperation between the ACP and China Airlines as it represents a milestone in communication between the two countries, boosting economic cooperation and enhancing trade flows and new opportunities for growth.
Launching flights between the Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and the King Khalid International Airport (RUH) is set to provide more than 45,000 seats annually, meeting the growing demand from Chinese visitors, who look forward to discover the Kingdom, its ancient history and its warm hospitality.
The CEO of ACP Majid Khan, said: “We are proud of our partnership with China Airlines, and we are pleased that the leading airlines in China will start launching direct flights between Beijing and Riyadh, as this cooperation reveals our ongoing efforts to enhance air connectivity with China".
“This cooperation represents a new step towards expanding our route network. As we have established important new partnerships with Chinese airlines companies, we renew our commitment to cooperate with airlines and airports from all over the world to ensure smooth access for our visitors", Khan also added.
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From World
-
5.2 magnitude quake hits South of Java, Indonesia20 minutes ago
-
Gazans at great risk amid huge unexploded weapons in enclave, warn demining experts30 minutes ago
-
King Khalid Airport launches direct air route to Beijing, 3 weekly flights30 minutes ago
-
Chasing third Olympic gold: for Kipchoge, the road starts in Kenya's Rift Valley40 minutes ago
-
Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed shortly before launch40 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher40 minutes ago
-
Central China's Hubei vows to boost high-quality development40 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco says Q1 profit down 14.5 percent50 minutes ago
-
China launches 4 satellites into space50 minutes ago
-
China hospital attack leaves more than 10 dead or wounded50 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco's Q1 profit down 14.5 percent: statement50 minutes ago
-
Hamas accepts Gaza truce proposal, Israel urges Rafah evacuation1 hour ago