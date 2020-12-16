UrduPoint.com
China Airlines Takes Delivery Of First Of Six 777 Cargo Aircraft From Boeing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

China Airlines Takes Delivery of First of Six 777 Cargo Aircraft From Boeing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) China Airlines, the national carrier of Taiwan, unveiled the first of six aircraft in a bid to increase capacity to move cargo at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has emptied many passenger flights, Boeing said in a press release.

"An operator of all-Boeing freighter fleet, China Airlines debuted its new 777 Freighter during a ceremony in Taipei to mark the carrier's 61st anniversary. The airline is set to take five more 777 Freighters as part of an order announced at the 2019 Paris Air Show," the release said on Tuesday.

"Air cargo demand has risen in light of the global pandemic and has played a critical role in maintaining profitability for our airline despite the downturn in passenger traffic," China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien said in the release.

The 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest range and most capable twin-engine freighter. The airplane has a range of 9,200 km (4,970 nautical miles) and can carry a maximum payload of 102,010 kilograms (224,900 Pounds), according to the release.

