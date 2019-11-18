UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Allocates 113.6 Bln Yuan For Poverty Alleviation

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

China allocates 113.6 bln yuan for poverty alleviation

China's central government has dispensed part of the 2020 funds for poverty alleviation to local governments, the Ministry of Finance said Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :China's central government has dispensed part of the 2020 funds for poverty alleviation to local governments, the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

The 2020 poverty relief fund already allocated to 28 provincial-level regions totaled 113.6 billion Yuan (about 16.2 billion U.S. Dollars), accounting for 90 percent of that recorded in 2019, according to the ministry.

Some 14.4 billion yuan of the money will be channeled to support areas in deep poverty, including Tibet, Xinjiang, and parts of Sichuan, Yunnan and Gansu provinces.

The ministry said the power to review and approve the use of the poverty alleviation fund should be delegated to county-level governments and the fund should not be used for any projects and tasks unrelated to poverty reduction.

China aims to eradicate poverty by 2020. As the deadline approaches, the country is focusing on the nation's poorest people, who mainly dwell in deep mountains with adverse natural environments and backward infrastructure, or have special needs.

Related Topics

Money 2019 2020 Government Billion

Recent Stories

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

15 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

35 minutes ago

36% of Pakistanis rate the performance of courts i ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammad Hasnain six wickets guides Pakistan to 90 ..

43 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Abdullah and Atiq s ..

48 minutes ago

Fake news and anti-vaccine propaganda threaten pub ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.