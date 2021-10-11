China Allocates $12.4Mln to Flooded Provinces - Ministry of Emergency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Chinese Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Situations on Monday allocated more than $ 12.4 million for flood control and disaster relief in Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces.

"The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Situations have allocated 80 million Yuan ($12.

4 million) to Shanxi and Shaanxi provinces to carry out rescue efforts and support flood relief efforts," the emergencies ministry said.

Shanxi Province has been hit hard by continued rains and floods over the past week, with over 17,000 buildings destroyed and about 190,000 hectares of agricultural crops damaged. As of Sunday, authorities have evacuated 120,000 people from at-risk areas. Shaanxi Province has also been hit by heavy rains.