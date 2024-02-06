Open Menu

China Allocates 141 Mln Yuan To Restore Highway Traffic In Freezing Provinces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2024 | 06:29 PM

China allocates 141 mln yuan to restore highway traffic in freezing provinces

China has earmarked 141 million yuan (about 19.84 million U.S. dollars) on Tuesday to restore flow of highway traffic in provinces suffering from disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- China has earmarked 141 million Yuan (about 19.84 million U.S. Dollars) on Tuesday to restore flow of highway traffic in provinces suffering from disasters induced by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions.

The money, jointly allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, will be channeled to Hebei, Shanxi, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Henan, Hunan, Hubei, Guizhou, Chongqing, and Shaanxi.

The money will be used to shovel ice and snow, and smooth traffic flow, as part of efforts to ensure safe and convenient travel over the Spring Festival period.

Related Topics

Snow China Traffic Chongqing Money From Million

Recent Stories

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patr ..

38 four-wheelers, motorcycles added to police patrolling fleet

8 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points

3 minutes ago
 UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir S ..

UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

3 minutes ago
 Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French peop ..

Paris knife attacker sought to 'target French people': prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Ist ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of A ..

SECP publishes Consultation Paper on adoption of AAOIFIs standards for Islamic f ..

3 minutes ago
Kabaddi tournament played

Kabaddi tournament played

2 minutes ago
 Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

Three siblings die in roof collapse incident

2 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finali ..

Elections 2024: Massive security deployment finalize for 19,008 polling stations ..

2 minutes ago
 Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

Morocco's unemployment rate hits 13 pct in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Election campaign deadline announced

Election campaign deadline announced

2 minutes ago
 SP Investigation assesses security at Karak pollin ..

SP Investigation assesses security at Karak polling stations

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World