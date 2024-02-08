China Allocates 40 Mln Yuan For Hubei, Hunan Disaster Recovery
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 05:53 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) China has allocated central budget funds totaling 40 million Yuan (about 5.63 million U.S. Dollars) to support post-disaster reconstruction in central China's Hubei and Hunan provinces, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Thursday.
The funds will be used for the emergency restoration and reconstruction of infrastructure and public service facilities in the disaster-hit areas of Hubei and Hunan, and restoring the order of production and life there as soon as possible, according to the commission.
The two provinces were hit by low temperatures, rain, snow and freezing conditions recently, resulting in casualties and property losses.
