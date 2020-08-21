China allocates 460 million yuan for flood relief

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :China has earmarked 460 million Yuan (about 66.5 million U.S. Dollars) to support flood control and disaster relief in four provincial-level regions, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday.

Designated for Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Chongqing, the funds were allocated by the Ministry of Finance and the MEM for flood control, emergency rescue, and post-disaster reconstruction in regions hit hard by floods.

The MEM said it has sent a team of 500 disaster-relief professionals to Sichuan to aid in local flood control and emergency rescue work.

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday raised its emergency response for flood control to the second-highest level, and has sent two ministerial-level task forces to Chongqing and Sichuan to guide and assist local authorities in their flood control efforts.