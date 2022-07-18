UrduPoint.com

China Allocates 468 Mln Yuan For Repairing Water Conservation Projects

Published July 18, 2022

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chinese government has allocated 468 million Yuan (about 69.5 million U.S. Dollars) for the repair work of water conservancy projects damaged by floods and earthquakes.

The fund has been allocated to 10 provincial-level regions such as south China's Guangdong to boost efforts in flood prevention, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Since the flood season began this year, heavy rainfalls have resulted in floods in the tributaries of the Zhujiang River and the Yangtze River, and southwest China's Sichuan Province has endured two major earthquakes. These natural disasters have bruised local water conservation projects and left them vulnerable to floods.

