China Allocates 50 Mln Yuan For Disaster Relief In Sichuan Province

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

China allocates 50 mln yuan for disaster relief in Sichuan province

Beijing , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :China has allocated an emergency funding of 50 million Yuan (about 7.2 million U.S. Dollars) for earthquake relief in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the country's top economic planner announced Tuesday.

The funds, within central budget plan, will be used for rebuilding infrastructure and public service facilities in the quake-affected areas, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Thirteen people died and 199 were injured so far, after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Changning County of Yibin, Sichuan Province at 10:55 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time).

China's disaster relief authorities have launched a level-3 emergency response in the area, sending multiple workgroups to assist with local disaster relief work.

