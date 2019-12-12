China allocates 5.24 bln yuan for disaster relief

China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Thursday allocated a total of 5.24 billion yuan (about 745.88 million U.S. dollars) to ensure those affected by disasters will enjoy a warm winter

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) on Thursday allocated a total of 5.24 billion Yuan (about 745.88 million U.S. Dollars ) to ensure those affected by disasters will enjoy a warm winter.

The funds will be allocated to areas affected by disasters to help with relief work and support those in need during this winter and the upcoming spring, the MEM said in a statement.

The budget was determined based on thorough investigations of the affected areas and comprehensive assessments of local needs, the statement said.

Local officials were required to implement the distribution of funds and strengthen follow-up supervision to ensure those in need get help before the Spring Festival, the statement said.