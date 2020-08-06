China allocates disaster relief funds for floods hit Anhui

China has allocated 300 million yuan (about 43 million U.S. dollars) in disaster relief funds for east China's Anhui Province that was hit by floods, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday

BEIJING , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :China has allocated 300 million Yuan (about 43 million U.S. Dollars) in disaster relief funds for east China's Anhui Province that was hit by floods, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday.

The funds, earmarked by the MEM and the Ministry of Finance, will be used to help flood diversion areas in the province relocate affected residents and reconstruct damaged houses. The MEM said it has sent two working teams to Anhui and Jiangxi to aid in local disaster relief work.