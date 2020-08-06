UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Allocates Disaster Relief Funds For Floods Hit Anhui

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

China allocates disaster relief funds for floods hit Anhui

China has allocated 300 million yuan (about 43 million U.S. dollars) in disaster relief funds for east China's Anhui Province that was hit by floods, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday

BEIJING , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :China has allocated 300 million Yuan (about 43 million U.S. Dollars) in disaster relief funds for east China's Anhui Province that was hit by floods, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) said on Wednesday.

The funds, earmarked by the MEM and the Ministry of Finance, will be used to help flood diversion areas in the province relocate affected residents and reconstruct damaged houses. The MEM said it has sent two working teams to Anhui and Jiangxi to aid in local disaster relief work.

Related Topics

Flood China Million

Recent Stories

TrustChip and Pivot win NYUAD&#039;s DeepTech 2020 ..

29 minutes ago

NOC’s Executive Board recommends postponing elec ..

29 minutes ago

Indian TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at residen ..

38 minutes ago

Beirut explosions: Investigative committee to find ..

48 minutes ago

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining ..

59 minutes ago

Volunteers Taking Part in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.