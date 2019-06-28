UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Allocates Disaster Relief Funds To 13 Provincial Level Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

China allocates disaster relief funds to 13 provincial level region

China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated 1.32 billion yuan (about 191.58 million U.S. dollars) to 13 provincial-level regions to help them recover from droughts, floods and earthquakes, MEM said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated 1.32 billion Yuan (about 191.58 million U.S. Dollars) to 13 provincial-level regions to help them recover from droughts, floods and earthquakes, MEM said Friday.

Out of the total funds, 1.

16 billion yuan will be used for relieving droughts and floods and purchasing relief materials in 12 provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan.

The remaining 160 million yuan will be channeled to Sichuan Province, which was struck by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

The earthquake hit Changning County in the city of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. on June 17, killing 13 people and leaving 220 injured. The funds will mainly support disaster relief in the quake-hit zones, MEM said.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Yibin Chongqing Mongolia June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

30 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

45 minutes ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

45 minutes ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

45 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.