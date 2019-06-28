China allocates disaster relief funds to 13 provincial level region

China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated 1.32 billion yuan (about 191.58 million U.S. dollars) to 13 provincial-level regions to help them recover from droughts, floods and earthquakes, MEM said Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) have allocated 1.32 billion Yuan (about 191.58 million U.S. Dollars) to 13 provincial-level regions to help them recover from droughts, floods and earthquakes, MEM said Friday.

Out of the total funds, 1.

16 billion yuan will be used for relieving droughts and floods and purchasing relief materials in 12 provincial-level regions, including Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou and Yunnan.

The remaining 160 million yuan will be channeled to Sichuan Province, which was struck by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake earlier this month.

The earthquake hit Changning County in the city of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. on June 17, killing 13 people and leaving 220 injured. The funds will mainly support disaster relief in the quake-hit zones, MEM said.