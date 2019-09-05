China allots funds for repair of water conservancy facilities

China has allocated 2.31 billion yuan (325.99 million U.S. dollars) so far this year to help repair water conservancy facilities damaged by floods and earthquakes, the Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) said Thursday

BEIJNG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :China has allocated 2.31 billion Yuan (325.99 million U.S. Dollars) so far this year to help repair water conservancy facilities damaged by floods and earthquakes, the Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) said Thursday.

The fund, allocated by the MWR and the Ministry of Finance (MOF), were also used for water supply in areas suffering from drought.

In the latest move, 635 million yuan was allocated to 15 provincial regions and two cities of Ningbo and Dalian, according to the MWR.

Since the beginning of the flood season this year, frequent heavy rains have occurred in the country, with many rivers exceeding the warning water levels. Some major rivers have experienced serious floods, resulting in damage to water conservancy facilities.

Meanwhile, severe droughts have occurred in the southern parts of northern China, the southern parts of southwestern China and many other areas, according to the MWR.