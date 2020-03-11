UrduPoint.com
China Allows Some Firms To Resume Work At Virus Epicentre

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

China announced Wednesday that key companies can resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :China announced Wednesday that key companies can resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic.

The decision came a day after President Xi Jinping paid his first visit to the capital of Hubei province since it was placed under lockdown in late January after the outbreak became a national emergency.

The number of daily new cases has fallen steadily in Wuhan in recent weeks, while all other cities in Hubei have reported zero fresh infections for several days in a row -- prompting Xi to declare that the spread of the virus has been "basically curbed" in the province.

The Hubei provincial government said Wednesday that Wuhan businesses involved in providing daily necessities, prevention and control of the epidemic, or in the operations of public utilities, are among those that can resume work and production immediately.

Wuhan firms that are key to "global industrial chains" may do so as well, after getting approval, the government added.

Other companies are expected to resume production only after March 20.

Japanese carmarker Honda said on Wednesday that some of its staff have started going to work in its Wuhan plant.

Honda has also begun production of a "small number of vehicles" while checking on its production equipment starting Wednesday.

Similar rules apply to areas outside Wuhan that are considered high-risk, where companies involved in epidemic prevention, public utilities and providing necessities are among those that may resume work.

In areas considered medium or low risk, there is a broader range of companies allowed to return to work.

Passenger flights, trains, cars, ships and city buses in middle and low-risk areas -- moving within the province and excluding Wuhan -- will "gradually resume operations" as well, although no timeframe was given.

But authorities said they will continue strict control measures on channels out of Wuhan and Hubei.

