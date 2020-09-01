WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) China is already ahead of the United States by having the world's largest navy, the US Department of Defense said in its annual report to Congress on Beijing's military capabilities on Tuesday.

"The PRC [People's Republic of China] has the largest navy in the world, with an overall battle force of approximately 350 ships and submarines, including over 130 major surface combatants," the report said.

The US Navy by comparison has 293 ships in 2020, the report said.

"The PLAN [Chinese Navy] remains engaged in a robust shipbuilding and modernization program that includes submarines, surface combatants, amphibious warfare ships, aircraft carriers, and auxiliary ships as well as developing and fielding advanced weapons, sensors, and command and control capabilities," the report said.

The Chinese Navy is currently largely composed of modern multi-role platforms featuring advanced anti-ship, anti-air and anti-submarine weapons and sensors, the report added.