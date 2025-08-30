China Always A Trustworthy Partner Of : President Xi
Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2025 | 09:40 PM
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) China will always be a trustworthy partner of the United Nations (UN), Chinese President Xi Jinping said when meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the port city of Tianjin on Saturday.
China is willing to deepen cooperation with the UN, support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, and jointly shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting development and prosperity, Xi said.
History has revealed that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the right answer to global challenges, Xi told Guterres, who is in Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025.
