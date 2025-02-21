China and Pakistan in for wheat improvement with molecular breeding

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) An agreement on China-Pakistan Joint Laboratory for Wheat Germplasm Innovation and Biological Breeding was recently reached among Hebei Agricultural University (HEBAU), COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), and the National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology (NIGAB), marking a significant step in boosting the development of wheat seed industry and related sectors in the two countries.

"Wheat plays a crucial strategic role in both China and Pakistan. Due to different geographical conditions, there is great genetic diversity in wheat germplasm resources between the two countries, exhibiting great potential for wheat variety improvement through germplasm exchange," said Prof. Liu Dongcheng, Dean, College of Agronomy, HEBAU in an interview with CEN.

As Prof. Liu observed, China boasts advantages in basic research and molecular breeding while Pakistan has rich experience in soilless cultivation and tissue culture. Through cooperation, the cultivation level and efficiency of wheat varieties with high and low amylose content can be lifted.

"Low amylose wheat varieties can notably improve the quality of Chapati, a representative Pakistani flour-based food, while high amylose wheat varieties can help diabetics and promote weight loss," he added.

The two sides are jointly conducting research on "Rapid Improvement of Starch Quality in Wheat and Cultivation of New Wheat Varieties by Genomics". Several high-amylose wheat germplasms and local high-yielding and high-quality wheat germplasm materials rich in iron and zinc from Pakistan have been introduced to China.

I learned that the joint laboratory will focus on molecular breeding research to improve the protein, starch, and nutritional qualities of Pakistani high-yielding wheat varieties, to cultivate new high and low-amylose wheat varieties for the two nations.

Simultaneously, the cooperation between HEBAU and Pakistani institutions is expected to cover basic research, breeding application, cultivation techniques, and machinery production for crops including wheat, corn,n and cotton, and industries of grain, oil, vegetable, fruit, and livestock in the future.

APP/asg