UrduPoint.com

China Announces Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Public Discontent

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China Announces Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Public Discontent

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Chinese government has developed a new package of 10 measures easing its notorious zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19, which has caused mass protests across the country in recent weeks, the Chinese State Council said on Wednesday.

Due to numerous local COVID-19 outbreaks in the country in the fall, the Chinese authorities introduced partial lockdowns in some areas, while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. In particular, starting from November 24, restrictive measures have been tightened in Beijing, Shanghai and several other large cities. People responded by taking to the streets to demand an end to blanket lockdowns and daily testing.

The Chinese government has now ordered all regions to select more carefully epidemiological risk zones, designating as such only those buildings, apartments, floors, and households where there are confirmed cases of COVID-19, the State Council said.

In addition, only those who work or temporarily stay in a high-risk area will have to undergo PCR testing.

Negative PCR tests are no longer required to visit public places, except for medical facilities, nursing homes, childcare facilities, elementary and secondary schools.

PCR tests and electronic "health codes" will not be needed for traveling from one region of China to another.

Another measure allows people who are asymptomatic or mildly ill to remain in home isolation rather than go into mandatory centralized quarantine. The government will lift quarantine in the blocked high-risk areas if no new cases are detected there within five days.

The authorities also ordered that pharmacies across the country operate as usual and not close on their own will. There also should be no restrictions on the purchase of antipyretics, cough medicines, antivirals, and medicines for colds. Previously, in different periods of the pandemic, the sale of these drugs was either prohibited or limited or could be carried out only after the presenting a passport.

Related Topics

Drugs China Visit Sale Beijing Shanghai November All From Government

Recent Stories

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

1 hour ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.