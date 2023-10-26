China announces humanitarian aid including food, medicine for Gaza

The Chinese government will provide another batch of emergency humanitarian assistance of 15 million yuan (about $2.05 million), including food and medicine to Gaza, said Xu Wei, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Chinese government will provide another batch of emergency humanitarian assistance of 15 million Yuan (about $2.05 million), including food and medicine to Gaza, said Xu Wei, spokesman for the China International Development Cooperation Agency on Thursday.

China is saddened by the fact that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has resulted in a large number of civilian casualties and a significant deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Xu said.

To help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, China has already provided $1 million in cash through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and the Palestinian National Authority separately, Xu said.

