China Announces Military Drills Near Taiwan As New US Delegation Arrives On Island

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2022 | 08:43 PM

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday announced the launch of new military exercises in Taiwanese waters and airspace over reports of a new US delegation's visit to the island

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday announced the launch of new military exercises in Taiwanese waters and airspace over reports of a new US delegation's visit to the island.

"The Chinese PLA's Eastern Theater Command recently organized patrols and practical combat exercises using various weapons and services in Taiwan's waters and airspace," the PLA said on WeChat, adding that "it is a standard military action in response to the changing situation in the Taiwan Strait."

The combat training of personnel will continue in order to defend China's sovereignty and security, as well as stability in the Taiwan Strait, the PLA added. The exact timeframe and location of the exercises have not been announced yet.

The US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on Thursday evening, media reported.

This is the ninth US delegation to arrive to the island this year, and the fourth in just one month, despite China's strong opposition to any official foreign contacts with Taiwan, which it considers an unalienable part of its sovereign territory.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island from August 2-3. The visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.

