China Announces Nationwide Roll-out Of Private Pension Scheme
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) China announced Thursday the expansion of a private pension scheme from 36 pilot cities and regions to the entire country, effective from Dec. 15.
