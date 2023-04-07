China Announces Sanctions Against Two Taiwanese Entities, Envoy to US

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) China has announced sanctions against two Taiwanese pro-independence organizations over their violations of the one-China principle, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, said on Friday.

The sanctions target the Taiwanese governmental think tank Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a regional organization headquartered in Taipei.

"At the behest of the Democratic Progressive Party (of Taiwan)" and under the pretext of democracy and freedom, these two organizations promote the independence of Taiwan and violate the one-China principle through their actions, the spokeswoman said.

The sanctions ban officials of the targeted organizations from entering mainland China, as well as China's special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. Chinese organizations and individuals are prohibited from having any dealings with these organizations.

China also announced sanctions against Taiwan's representative in the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim.

The "bullet-headed supporter of Taiwan's independence" and her family members will be barred from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao, and companies connected to Hsiao will not be allowed to work with mainland organizations and individuals, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said.

The promotion of Taiwan's independence is a dead-end track, and its supporters, backed by external forces in order to stage provocations, will fail, the statement read.

On March 5, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after ex-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. China's tough reaction notwithstanding, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.