China Announces Tax Policies To Boost Property Market: State Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) China on Wednesday announced a raft of tax policies aimed at boosting the country's ailing property market, state media said.
Citing various government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance, state broadcaster CCTV said deed tax incentives for housing transactions would be "enhanced to actively support basic and improved housing needs".
The property sector has long accounted for around a quarter of gross domestic product and experienced dazzling growth for two decades, but a years-long housing slump has battered growth as authorities eye a target of around five percent for 2024.
China is trying to shore up the sector, and said in October that it would boost credit available for unfinished housing projects to more than $500 billion.
Beijing has in recent months also announced a slew of measures aimed at boosting economic activity, including rate cuts and the easing of some home purchasing restrictions.
CCTV said Wednesday's announcement from China's Ministry of Finance, state tax authority and the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development was aimed at clarifying "various tax incentives to support the real estate market".
"The announcement specifies that the deed tax incentives for housing transactions will be enhanced to actively support basic and improved housing needs," CCTV reported, adding "the minimum prepayment rate of land value-added tax will be reduced to ease financial difficulties for real estate companies".
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From World
-
Argentina team to play Ireland in one-off rugby Test18 minutes ago
-
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration18 minutes ago
-
At COP29, Pakistan calls for grant-based climate finance; fulfillment of earlier pledges38 minutes ago
-
Airlines ground Bali flights after volcano erupts48 minutes ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines1 hour ago
-
Indonesians drill for disaster before tsunami anniversary1 hour ago
-
Somaliland votes amid Horn of Africa tensions1 hour ago
-
Musk rails against judges in Italy migrant row1 hour ago
-
Triumphant Trump returns to White House to meet Biden1 hour ago
-
Russia launched combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv: authorities2 hours ago
-
Toxic smog smothering India's capital smashes WHO limit2 hours ago
-
Evacuations and call for aid as Typhoon Usagi approaches Philippines2 hours ago