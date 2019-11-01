UrduPoint.com
China Announces Top Journalism Awards

The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Friday announced the winners of the country's top press prizes

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) on Friday announced the winners of the country's top press prizes.

A total of 346 news entries by media outlets including the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group and some local media organizations received this year's China Journalism Awards.

The award-winning works covered topics including reform and opening-up, the Belt and Road Initiative, core socialist values and cross-Strait relations.

More Stories From World

