BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) China's top legislature on Tuesday announced the winners of the 31st China people's congresses journalism awards.

This year's awards recognized 304 news entries from media outlets across the nation.

The award-winning works covered topics including whole-process people's democracy, progress in the work of the National People's Congress, and the innovative practices of the local people's congresses and their deputies.