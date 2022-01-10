China Appoints New Commander of PLA Garrison in Hong Kong - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) China appointed Maj. Gen. Peng Jingtang, the former deputy head of the People's Armed Police Force, as the new commander of the People Liberation Army's (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

Peng said that he would strongly follow the orders of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), the Central Military Commission and President Xi Jinping, fully implementing the principle of "one country, two systems," according to the statement.

The United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. The city received the status of a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" principle.

In 2020, in response to intense protests in Hong Kong, China adopted the Hong Kong national security law introducing punishment for attempts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organizations to undermine national security.