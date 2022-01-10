UrduPoint.com

China Appoints New Commander Of PLA Garrison In Hong Kong - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 10:50 AM

China Appoints New Commander of PLA Garrison in Hong Kong - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) China appointed Maj. Gen. Peng Jingtang, the former deputy head of the People's Armed Police Force, as the new commander of the People Liberation Army's (PLA) garrison in Hong Kong, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.

Peng said that he would strongly follow the orders of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), the Central Military Commission and President Xi Jinping, fully implementing the principle of "one country, two systems," according to the statement.

The United Kingdom handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. The city received the status of a special administrative unit whose citizens would enjoy exclusive political, economic and personal freedoms until 2047 under the "one country, two systems" principle.

In 2020, in response to intense protests in Hong Kong, China adopted the Hong Kong national security law introducing punishment for attempts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign organizations to undermine national security.

Related Topics

Army Police China Hong Kong United Kingdom 2020 Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th January 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 day ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

1 day ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.